2 hours ago

Thieves have allegedly raided the shop of Mr. Rafael Raphael Mensah, running away with items worth thousands of cedis, the CEO of Rafarazzi African Couture has reported.

Mensah, says he woke up on Saturday Morning to witness that someone has broken into his shop at Dansoman.

It comes at a time when country is racing against time to fight the dreaded coronavirus, leading to closure of many shops in the country's capital.

The Police had already warned that with people having to observe social distancing and self isolation in other to help curb the Corona Virus pandemic, robbery could be on the rise.

The robbers managed to secure Nasco Air Condition, 300 pieces of Ghanaba waist bag, 48inche TCL Android Television, 400 pieces of African print worth Ghc 30,000.

In an interview with the Chief Executive Officer Of Rafarazzi African Couture Mr. Raphael Mensah he said this is very unfortunate a complain has been logged at the Dansoman Police station and I hope the perpetrators will be brought to book but in everything we should give thanks to the most high God.

"I Give Thanks To God for my life and that of my workers and I will pursue the case till the police arrest those who committed the crime," worried Rafarazzi added.

Rafarazzi African Couture is known for the famous Ghana waist bag, and one of the pioneers in promoting the Ghanaian culture through fashion.

Accra and some selected cities in the country are preparing for a lockdown and fears have already being raised over robbery operations.

The country has seen an increasing number of coronavirus infected cases, a development that has influenced the partial lockdown of some cities.