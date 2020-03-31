38 minutes ago

At least seven nurses in the Eastern region have been quarantined after they attended to a suspected COVID-19 patient at the St. Joseph hospital.

A physician assistant, a pharmacist and a records staff have also been quarantined, according to JoyNews report.

They came into contact with a rotation nurse who is suspected to have contracted coronavirus.

With no travel history, the closest the nurse came into contact with coronavirus pathogens was when she received a parcel from China.

“She received a parcel from China two weeks ago and somewhere last weekend, she started feeling symptoms of the COVID-19.” JoyNews reported.

“She reported to the St. Joseph hospital where she works. When they interrogated her, they realized she fell within the case definition.

“Her blood sample was taken and sent to the Noguchi Memorial for testing.”

Hospital authorities are awaiting test results from the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research later Tuesday.

The hospital’s Out-Patient Department where the suspected patient was attended to has also been cordoned off.

COVID-19 cases in Ghana

Ghana has so far recorded 152 cases of coronavirus with five deaths and 31 recoveries.

Three regions, namely; Greater Accra region, Ashanti and Upper West have all recorded confirmed cases of COVID-19.