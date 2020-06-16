3 hours ago

As part of efforts to help fight coronavirus in the country, the Boresah Royal Foundation (BRF), has donated hygiene products to the Shai Osudoku District Hospital at Dodowa in the Greater Accra Region.

The items donated include detergents and hand sanitizers.

Presenting the items to the hospital, founder of the Foundation, Queen Boresah Fantevie, popularly known as Queen Boresah, said she had a deeper reflection on the safety of our health facilities and concluded that such places cannot be neglected in this COVID-19 era, hence the donation.

"Have you had a deeper reflection of what the hospital environment feels like in this COVID-19 era?", she rhetorically quizzed.

She continued: "These are the abode or home of almighty coronavirus. Therefore the need to wash hands frequently, sanitize hands virtually every second and practice social distancing cannot be overemphasized in the hospitals."

"In view of that, Boresah Royal Foundation donated some detergents and sanitizers to the Shai Osudoku District Hospital to help fight COVID-19", said Queen Boresah.

She added: "Aside praying for and praising our health workers and front liners ,visit any medical facilty, show some love and donate a bottle of sanitizer or liquid soap to any of our frontline workers."

The workers who received the donation on behalf of the hospital also extended their profound gratitude to the Foundation for the kind gesture and pleaded with benevolent and philanthropic organizations to do same.

Prior to this contribution, the Boresah Royal Foundation had earlier donated hot meals to the Pantang Psychiatric Hospital in Accra. The inmates at the facility were served with free lunch on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.