24 minutes ago

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality in the Eastern Region, Hon Simon Kweku Tetteh, has started with the distribution of veronica buckets to some mini-markets within the Municipality in the wake of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

The buckets have been placed at various vantage points in the markets as part of activities lined up by the Municipal Assembly to fight the coronavirus pandemic

Simon Kweku Tetteh indicated departments like Health, NCCE, ISD, environment, etc. have commenced with mass public education and sensitization exercise.

The Assembly has so far inaugurated the Public Health Emergency Committee to help implement the Presidential directive in regards to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The stakeholder meeting held for the Municipal Health Committee members, the National Commission of Civic Education (NCCE), the Social Welfare and Community Development, traditional authorities, the clergy and the Muslims community was to educate the general public on the coronavirus pandemic.

The MCE for the area, Mr Simeon Kweku Tetteh, who addressed the forum assured to work closely with this committee and other relevant stakeholders to make sure the good people of the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality are duly protected.

According to him, this education came to implement the directives of the President by the Minister of Local Government.

In view of this, the assembly has dispatched some information vans to sensitize the people on the deadly pandemic.

In furtherance, he revealed that the aforementioned agencies are to enforce the “No overcrowded” functions for four weeks as stated by the president.

He denied the media reports that two persons have been infected with the coronavirus in the Municipal.

He stated emphatically that, the people showed symptoms of the disease but turned out to be negative when they tested.

He concluded “We want to ensure that, in this era, we have zero tolerance for COVID–19 in Lower Manya Krobo Municipality. So we will continue the fight and certify that all the directives from the government are implemented".