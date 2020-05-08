2 hours ago

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Isaac Kwame Asiamah has admonished Ghanaian youth to respect and adhere to all safety health protocols that have been recommended by the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service to help combat the deadly virus.

According to him, the youth are main drivers of the country’s economy growth and a strong resource to the nation in fields such as education, sports, science, banking, finance and construction.

He therefore advised the youth to adhere to the covid-19 precautionary measures of social distancing, regular hand washing with soap under running water,the use of hand sanitizers and nose masks to reduce the risk of infection.

Hon. Isacc Asiamah also reminded them to be guided by ban on all forms of religious and social gatherings and pleaded with them to strictly adhere to the directives in order not fall victim to the law.

He stressed that the Ministry, which is in charge of youth development would continue to offer any assistance to the youth to realize their potentials.

The sector minister indicated that Government has put in a lot of measures to tackle the pandemic, and these measures have resulted in an outcome that is reasonable for Ghana and therefore urges the youth to support in this regard.

The Minister, who is also a Member of Parliament for Mponua Atwima in the Ashanti Region, also lauded the efforts of frontline health workers for their role in providing routine and essential medical services in these trying times.

In a related development, Hon Isaac Kwame Asiamah, MP for Mponua Atwima visited some health centres in his constituency where he donated personal protective equipment, hand sanitizers ,veronica buckets and other health materials.

The health officials and the people expressed their profound gratitude to him for his support and commitment to the people.

He took the opportunity to encourage his constituents to adhere to directives of Ghana Health Service and its parent Ministry in curbing the spread of the covid-19.

He was accompanied on the visits by the District Chief Executive for the area, William Darko and other opinion leaders in the constituency.