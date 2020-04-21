1 hour ago

Management of St. John’s Hospital & Fertility Center led by its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Maame Yaa Antwi has donated an amount of 20,000 Ghana Cedis to the Sekyere East Health Directorate in the Effiduase-Asokore Constituency.

The donation which was officially made by the founder of the health center, Dr. Nana Ayew Afriye will aid the constituency in the fight against the deadly Coronavirus.

Earlier, hand sanitizers, tissue towels, and veronica buckets were distributed to the entire Effiduase-Asokore constituency as part of an effort to keep a hygienic lifestyle during this period.

Speaking at the presentation, Dr. Nana Ayew Afriye who is also the Member of Parliament for the area noted that the donation forms part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of St. John’s Hospital & Fertility Center to his constituency.

“It is our duty to provide moral and community support to the health workers to execute their jobs at this time. As a native from this constituency, I and my wife who owns St. John’s Hospital & Fertility Center as part of our social responsibilities thought of donating to the district to show concern during this pandemic,” he said.

The CEO of the St. John’s Hospital, Maame Yaa Antwi also reiterated that her outfit will continue to support communities who are in need during this pandemic.

The Sekyere East Health Director, Mr. Justice Ofori Amoah who received the Cheque on behalf of the directorate thanked St. John’s Hospital & Fertility Center for their kind gesture

“Good leadership is by showing an example and we thank Dr. Ayew and his wife for such a kind gesture,” he said.

