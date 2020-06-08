33 minutes ago

Traditional leaders in the Bono East regional capital, Techiman, have called off the celebration of this year's yam festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement issued on Monday, June 8, 2020, and signed by the Council's Registrar, Mr. Evans Eghan said, the decision to cancel the 2020 yam festival was concluded during an emergency meeting held on Saturday, June 6, at Ohene Ameyaw Palace in Techiman.

Currently, Techiman alone has 6 out of the 7 coronavirus total cases recorded in the Boro East region.

Meanwhile, the country has once again recorded another major surge in coronavirus cases as 271 more people have tested positive for the deadly virus raising the numbers from 9638 to 9910, in barely 24 hours.

Four more people have also died raising the death toll to 48 from 44.

Recoveries, per the new updates, did not see any major improvement as only 9 people added up to the previously recorded coronavirus-free cases. The recoveries now stand at 3645.

Active cases, on the other hand, are now 6,217.

In terms of the regional breakdown, Ahafo remains the only region with no cases yet while Greater Accra maintains its lead with 6,436 cases.

Below is the full statement:

TO ALL MEDIA OUTLETS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CANCELLATION OF THE CELEBRATION OF 2020 TECHIMAN YAM FESTIVAL

As a result of the Covid-19 Pandemic, the Techiman Traditional Council at its emergency meeting held on Saturday, 6th June, 2020 at the Ohene Ameyaw Palace, has decided to cancel the celebration of the annual yam festival slated for 17th July to 22nd October, 2020 due to the increase in Cases of Coronavirus in Ghana.

However, Nananom have noted the recent reported cases in Techiman and will like to state that, in addition to the mandatory wearing of mask for all persons, the general public is also advised to adhere to all the prescribed safety protocols and stay at home if you feel unwell with symptoms of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing,

call the Techiman Holy Family Coronavirus Emergency Response team via MTN no. 0594553759, Vodafone no. 0208950754 and Tigo/Airtel no. 0561970013.

……..SGD………

EGHAN EVANS

REGISTRAR

0204343716

Cc: ALL MEMBERS

TECHIMAN TRAD. COUNCIL

TECHIMAN