Ten more fatalities have been recorded in Ghana, shooting the country's Coronavirus death toll to 482.
According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS), at least 675 new cases have been confirmed as at 6 February 2021, pushing the caseload to 73,003 since the virus first entered the country in March last year.
So far, a total of 65,583 persons have recovered.
Severe cases are now hovering around 111 and 29 critical ones, per the GHS update. Confirmed airport cases have reached 1,158 with 904 being discharged.
A total of 814,434 tests have been conducted since March 2020.
Regional case breakdown:
Greater Accra Region – 42,715
Ashanti Region – 13,191
Western Region – 4,078
Eastern Region – 3,161
Central Region – 2,468
Volta Region – 1,181
Bono East Region – 882
Northern Region – 802
Upper East Region – 755
Western North Region – 737
Bono Region – 718
Ahafo Region – 563
Oti Region – 250
Upper West Region – 239
Savannah Region – 68
North East Region – 37
Comments