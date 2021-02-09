1 hour ago

10 more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Ghana

Ten more fatalities have been recorded in Ghana, shooting the country's Coronavirus death toll to 482.

According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS), at least 675 new cases have been confirmed as at 6 February 2021, pushing the caseload to 73,003 since the virus first entered the country in March last year.

So far, a total of 65,583 persons have recovered.

Severe cases are now hovering around 111 and 29 critical ones, per the GHS update. Confirmed airport cases have reached 1,158 with 904 being discharged.

A total of 814,434 tests have been conducted since March 2020.

Regional case breakdown:

Greater Accra Region – 42,715

Ashanti Region – 13,191

Western Region – 4,078

Eastern Region – 3,161

Central Region – 2,468

Volta Region – 1,181

Bono East Region – 882

Northern Region – 802

Upper East Region – 755

Western North Region – 737

Bono Region – 718

Ahafo Region – 563

Oti Region – 250

Upper West Region – 239

Savannah Region – 68

North East Region – 37