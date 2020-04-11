2 hours ago

As many as thirteen (13) Staff of the Asante Bekwai Government Hospital in the Ashanti region have been quarantined after two patients on admission at the facility tested positive of covid-19.

The persons include nurses, doctors and others believed to have had direct contact with the patient while receiving medical care at ehe facility.

The patients, a 28-year-old man and 56-year-old female all natives of Asante Bekwai have no travel experience.

The victims’ samples were taken on Monday, April 06, 2020, after exhibiting signs and symptoms of covid-19 upon arrival at the hospital and taken to the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research (KCCR) for testing which came out positive on Friday, April 10, 2020.

The 28-year-old male who reported to the facility with cough and fever is currently responding to treatment at the Bekwai Government Hospital while 56 years old female has been transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi.

Meanwhile, another patient who was earlier admitted at Ahmadiyya Muslim Hospital in the Sekyere East district on Monday with signs and symptoms of COVID 19 and later transferred to Effiduase government hospital has tested Positive after his blood sample well taken to Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research (KCCR).