The Commissioner of Microeconomic Policy and Economic Research of ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, says the increased coverage in COVID-19 vaccination will help Ghana recover its economic losses.

According to him, although Ghana will recover, it will take her some time due to the “unprecedented” state of the economic losses.

Speaking at a recent Technical Committee meeting on the ECOWAS Single Currency Programme, the former Offinso North MP, observed that 2020 and 2021 have been very challenging years, with health authorities still working tirelessly to contain the spread o the disease that has ravaged virtually every economy in the world.

“As we are all aware, the year 2021 as it was in 2020 has been very challenging, with health care authorities working round the clock to contain the spread of the Covi-19 that has ravaged our region and the world at large and has inflicted such unprecedented economic losses in our region.

“It is our hope that with the increased coverage in vaccination down the line, our economies will begin to recover, even though the impact of COVID-19 will continue to be felt for a long time,” he said during the virtual meeting.

Difficulty in procuring vaccines

Meanwhile, Ghana is currently facing challenges in the COVID-19 vaccination programme as President Akufo-Addo has confirmed difficulties in procuring the Sputnik-V vaccines.

Speaking at an SDG forum at the Jubilee House, he said the global politics on manufacturing, procurement and distribution is making the situation even more difficult.

Nana Addo disclosed that the government has put together a team, led by former Environment, Science and Technology Minister, Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng, to work out modalities that will see to the production of vaccines in Ghana.

“We have obvious difficulties as far as the vaccination programme is concerned. Unfortunately, we are the victims of this worldwide shortage of vaccines that poor and less advantaged nations are experiencing by not having access to the vaccines. So, that of course is a major challenge for us, the procurement logistics and the issues involved in it,” he said.

Vaccination statistics

As of June 6, 2021, Ghana had administered 1,023,000 vaccine doses with some 376.196 people being fully vaccinated.