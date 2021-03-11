31 minutes ago

Member of Parliament (MP) for Nsawam-Adoagyiri and Majority Chief Whip of the 8th Parliament, Hon. Frank Annoh Dompreh, has urged Ghanaians to take a shot of the covid vaccine as a means of protecting themselves and society against coronavirus.

Having expressed the safety and efficacy of the vaccine, he noted with consent how people have resorted to misinforming society of non existing harm supposedly anticipated to affect people who takes the vaccine and calls for same to be disregarded.

In a tweet, he said: "I received my shot of the COVID-19 vaccine over the weekend. When you have the chance, take the vaccine to protect yourself and loved ones. #TheVaccineIsSafe"

President of the Republic, Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo, Vice President Dr. Bawumia and their spouses, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Speaker of Parliament, Alban K.S Bagbin, and several other notable personalities have taken a shot of the vaccine to demystify the claims made by propagandists against its safety and efficacy.