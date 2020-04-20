1 hour ago

The government of Ghana has begun fencing and cleaning works at the Ghanaman Soccer centre of Excellence with the facility set to serve as a standard COVID-19 Isolation centre.

The facelift which is being carried by the Ghana army under the supervision of the Ghana FA and the Ghnana Health service is to ensure Ghana has enough Isolation centres in the fight against the Novel Coronavirus pandemic.

The Ghanaman soccer centre of excellence which is located at Prampram in the Greater Accra region can host 250 patients when completed.

The 48 engineers regiment of the Ghana Army are the main constractors on site.

The facelift includes fencing the entire ediface, clean the environs, fix medical items, and put the place into top shape to host persons that may test positive foe the virus.