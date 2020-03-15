21 minutes ago

Head of Sports and broadcast journalist with Media General, Michael Oti Adjei has spoken his mind on the scarcity of hand sanitizers that has befallen the country following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Currently, there is a shortage of hand sanitizers countrywide after the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo directed Ghanaians to apply the product as part of measures to prevent themselves from contracting the deadly disease.

But giving his thoughts on the development, the popular sports journalist opined that this business strategy by the suppliers and the dealers of hoarded the products and selling to patrons at high prices to amass wealth for themselves will soon regret their decisions.

"The hand sanitizers that you are hoarding to maximise profit, you would have breakfast with it soon p33", Oti Adjei spoke on his official Twitter handle, sighted by Ghanaguardian.com.