53 minutes ago

The Founder and Leader of Paradise Kingdom Ministry Prophet Lion K.B. Acheampong is advocating for the closure of Kindergarten and Primary Schools as Ghana record more Covid-19 cases within this year

According to the man of God, the government’s decision to send Kindergarten and Primary pupils back to school will increase the spread of the virus.

Last year 2020, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo closed down Schools in the country when Ghana recorded cases of COVID-19 while the president only to later announce the reopening of schools this year.

The president in his address to the nation on Sunday January 17 said in order to avoid the closure of schools again in future, all the stakeholders will have to comply with the protocols outlined to tackle the virus.

Prophet Lion K.B. Acheampong speaking in an interview with Pure FM’s Osei Kwadwo said government has every reason to close down Kindagarten and Primary Schools to help protect lives of the kids.

“Covid-19 cases have increased as the President indicated but we are still forcing the students especially Kindergarten and Primary pupils to back to school. It is a very dangerous decision which the president has to do something about it” Prophet Acheampong explained.

“Go to market, churches, businesses and others you could see people are not adhering to Covid-19 protocols. Some are even struggling to wear nose mask for 5 minutes but how can these small kids in Kindagarten and Primary Schools adhere to Covid-19 protocols? How are the teachers going to enforce all the directives on the children who don’t know the need of wearing nose mask and social distancing?”.

Prophet Acheampong added “if it is true Ghana has recorded Covid-19 cases then parents should look at the reopening of the school critically. They should decide whether to send their children to school or not because it is not save to send Kindergarten and Primary children back to school”.

He therefore charged Ministry of Health, Ghana Health Service to as matter of urgency call for closure of Kindergarten and Primary School if it will be difficult for closure of all Schools in Ghana.

