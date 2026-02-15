1 hour ago

The Cocoa Processing Company (CPC) is positioning itself to take advantage of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to expand its footprint across the African continent.

Nana Agyemang Ansong, Sales and Marketing Manager of CPC, disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency ahead of the 2026 National Chocolate Day celebration.

He explained that the company’s growth strategy is focused on deepening its presence in Africa, leveraging AfCFTA as a key enabler. CPC currently exports to Togo, Nigeria and Benin, with West Africa serving as a gateway to the wider continental market.

Ansong noted that CPC’s premium Golden Tree chocolate brand has earned international recognition, with both companies and individuals purchasing the products for export to European markets.

Reflecting on the company’s 60th anniversary, he described the milestone as a proud moment in CPC’s long-standing contribution to Ghana’s cocoa value chain. “It is exciting for CPC to be 60, and we hope to grow to become the Switzerland of Africa in chocolate production,” he said. He recalled that CPC began with semi-finished cocoa products before expanding into full-scale processing, manufacturing, and training a new generation of chocolatiers.

He also expressed appreciation to Ghanaians for their support of locally produced chocolate, noting that consumers are increasingly able to distinguish pure chocolate products like Golden Tree from confectioneries produced by some foreign brands.

Ansong added that CPC aims to scale up production to meet growing demand, revealing that per capita chocolate consumption in Ghana has risen from 0.5 kilograms to one kilogram per year, with a target of increasing it to two kilograms per capita.