‎A study has discovered that media coverage of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries largely framed Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the most competent among the party’s five flagbearer hopefuls.

‎

‎The research was conducted by the Centre for Public Discourse and Analysis (CPDA) and led by Associate Professor of Journalism and Political Communication, Professor Etse Sikanku.

‎

‎According to the study, personal qualities featured prominently in media narratives during the primaries, with competence emerging as the most emphasised trait across all aspirants.

‎

‎However, Dr. Bawumia dominated this framing, accounting for nearly half of all competence-related mentions identified in the analysis.

‎

‎The study noted that media portrayals of the former Vice President consistently highlighted his “capability”, “readiness for leadership” and “technical grasp of governance issues”, framing him as the aspirant best equipped to lead the party into the 2026 general election.

‎

‎Beyond competence, Dr. Bawumia was also most frequently described as a unifying figure.

‎

‎The research found that media reports often linked his candidacy to efforts at party cohesion, particularly in the context of healing divisions after the 2024 electoral defeat.

‎

‎Other traits associated with Dr. Bawumia included hard work, intelligence, humility and empathy, giving him what the study described as the “most multidimensional personal profile” among the aspirants.

‎

‎Kennedy Agyapong ranked second in competence framing, with media references largely focusing on his “decisiveness” and “political experience”.

‎

‎While his coverage was mostly positive, the study observed that he was the only candidate occasionally linked to uncivil conduct, a framing not associated with Dr. Bawumia.

‎

‎Bryan Acheampong and Dr. Yaw Adutwum received more limited attention, though their coverage also emphasised competence and unity. Kwabena Agyapong appeared least in personal quality frames, reflecting his overall low visibility in the media.

‎

‎Professor Sikanku explained that such framing plays a critical role in shaping delegates’ perceptions during party primaries. He said highlighting competence signals “fitness for office” and helps voters evaluate candidates beyond campaign rhetoric.

‎

‎The study, which analysed 236 news stories published between August 2025 and January 2026, also found that media coverage of the primaries was largely neutral and avoided overtly promotional or damaging language.

‎

‎According to CPDA, the emphasis on competence and unity suggests that both candidates and the media prioritised leadership credibility and party consolidation over personality-driven narratives in the NPP flag bearer race.

‎

‎The findings come ahead of the New Patriotic Party’s presidential primaries scheduled for January 31 nationwide.

*By Mitchell Asare Amoamah*