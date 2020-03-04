1 hour ago

Two leading members of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP) has filed a writ against Hajia Hamdatu Ibrahim Haruna and two others seeking an order prohibiting the holding of the party’s national congress scheduled for March, 2020 by the newly constituted Central Committee.

The plaintiffs are: Bright Akwetey, Chairman of CPP Legal and Constitutional Committee and a card bearing member of the party, whilst Yaw Asamoah, is the substantive Central Regional Chairman of the party.

The first defendant is Hajia Hamdatu Haruna, Acting National Chairperson; while the second defendant is James Kobina Bomfeh, CPP Acting General Secretary, and the Party as the third defendant.

The plaintiffs in a statement of claim prayed the court for an order declaring the 2019 Regional elections of the party conducted and championed by Hajia Hamdatu Haruna and James Kobina Bomfeh, legally and constitutionally flawed.

The plaintiffs are seeking an order declaring the CPP Central Committee as constituted by the first and second defendants on or around November 8, 2019 with the inclusion of the newly elected Regional Chairperson as improperly constituted and a violation of the Constitution of the Party.

They also wants the court to declare every, and all decisions taken by the said Central Committee with the participation of the newly-elected Regional Chairpersons in 2019 as null and void.

The two plaintiffs are also seeking an order of perpetual injunction restraining and prohibiting the first and second defendants from going ahead to organise and conduct a national congress in the name of the Party with the present alleged improperly elected Regional Chairman and the Central Committee.

They are also seeking “An order declaring the Bank Account at GCB Bank (High Street Branch), Accra with unauthorised resolution of the Central Committee and with only the first and second defendants as signatories as a violation of the Constitution of the Party and same must be closed”.

The plaintiffs praying the court to declare all decisions of the newly constituted Central Committee a nullity.

The plaintiffs aver that it was their duty to stop the numerous constitutional violations by the first and second defendants else the fortunes of their political party would be severely hampered.

According to the plaintiffs, all attempts by the legal and Constitutional Committee to use the laid down internal mechanism to resolve conflict and to stop the violation of the Party’s Constitutional have failed.

Source: peacefmonline.com