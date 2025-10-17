2 hours ago

The Centre for Policy Scrutiny (CPS) has urged African leaders to prioritise dialogue and diplomacy as the most effective tools for addressing conflicts and sustaining peace across the continent.

In a statement released on Thursday, October 16, 2025, and signed by the corporate affairs office the Ghana-based policy think tank called on governments, policy institutions, and civil society actors to draw lessons from the recent peace agreement involving the State of Israel and its regional partners describing the development as a powerful demonstration of how persistent dialogue, compromise, and visionary leadership can transform long-standing hostilities into lasting cooperation.

“The courage shown by parties in the Middle East to engage, negotiate, and reconcile should inspire African leaders and citizens alike,” the statement read.

“Peace and progress become attainable when dialogue replaces division and when the welfare of citizens is placed above political or personal rivalry.”

CPS observed that many of Africa’s conflicts stem from unresolved border issues, ethnic tensions, and competition over resources, challenges that could be better managed through sustained engagement and regional cooperation.

The statement stressed that the time had come for African nations to invest more deliberately in peacebuilding, strengthen regional partnerships, and commit to resolving disputes through diplomacy and mutual respect.

The Centre further underscored the importance of leadership that places national interest above partisan considerations.

“It is through constructive engagement, dialogue, and policy-driven collaboration that our continent can overcome the barriers to peace and prosperity,” the statement added.

CPS expressed optimism that with renewed political will and stronger regional collaboration, African countries could transform their conflict-prone areas into hubs of peace, innovation, and development — just as the Middle East peace accord has shown is possible when leaders choose cooperation over confrontation.

The Centre for Policy Scrutiny (CPS) is a Ghana-based policy research and advocacy organisation dedicated to promoting sound governance, security, and sustainable development.

Through evidence-based analysis and stakeholder engagement, the Centre works to influence policies that advance stability, growth, and the well-being of citizens across Africa.