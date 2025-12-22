1 hour ago

The Constitution Review Committee has proposed placing a cap on the number of justices of the Supreme Court, recommending that the apex court be composed of the Chief Justice and no more than 14 other justices.

According to the Committee, the proposal is part of broader reforms aimed at streamlining the Supreme Court’s appellate jurisdiction to reduce its workload and improve efficiency in the administration of justice. To this end, the Committee has recommended an amendment to Article 128(1) of the 1992 Constitution to formally set an upper limit on the size of the Court.

The Committee explained that fixing a maximum number of justices would maintain flexibility in appointments while preventing excessive expansion of the Supreme Court. However, it advised against imposing numerical limits on the Court of Appeal and the High Court, arguing that greater flexibility is needed to accommodate population growth, increasing caseloads, and the evolving demands of justice delivery.

These recommendations form part of the Committee’s wider constitutional reform proposals, which are expected to be considered by government as part of efforts to strengthen Ghana’s judicial system and deepen democratic governance.