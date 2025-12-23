The Constitution Review Committee (CRC) has recommended reforms aimed at strengthening the independence and professionalism of Ghana’s Electoral Commission (EC) through the introduction of fixed tenures and post-service restrictions for its leadership.

The Committee has proposed an amendment to Article 223 of the 1992 Constitution to provide that the Chairperson and each Deputy Chairperson of the EC serve a single, non-renewable term of 10 years or until they attain the age of 65, whichever comes first. It has also recommended a three-year “cooling-off” period that would bar former EC Chairpersons and Deputies from holding any other public office after leaving their positions.

Presenting the Committee’s report to President John Dramani Mahama on Monday, December 22, the CRC explained that the proposed changes are intended to insulate EC leadership from political pressure and concerns about reappointment.

“A person who has held the office of Commissioner or Deputy Commissioner shall, upon retiring or resigning from the position, be ineligible for appointment to any other public office, until after a three-year cooling off period," the CRC said.

Under the proposed arrangement, EC officials would enjoy secure and clearly defined tenures, enabling them to take impartial decisions without fear or favour. The post-service restriction, the Committee noted, would further ensure a clear separation between the Commission’s electoral responsibilities and other public roles.

The recommendations form part of the CRC’s broader constitutional reform proposals aimed at improving governance, strengthening state institutions, and deepening Ghana’s democratic processes.