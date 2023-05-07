2 hours ago

Daniel Agyei, the London-born Ghanaian forward, has been praised by Crewe Alexandra manager Lee Bell for his excellent performance throughout the English League Two club's season.

On Wednesday, Agyei scored twice in The Railwaymen's final home game of the season, a 3-2 win over Bradford City.

Agyei was recently named Players' Player of the Season after scoring 16 goals and providing four assists in 45 games this season in the English fourth-tier.

After the game, Bell expressed his satisfaction with the team's performance and credited Agyei's consistency and hard work.

"The boys were fantastic and put together some great football. Although we couldn't withstand everything they threw at us, we nearly did," Bell said.

"Dan [Agyei] has put in a tireless effort again. He has been magnificent this season, and I am thrilled for Longy to score another goal. Full credit goes to the players. We talked about finishing the season on a high note at home, and they delivered."

Agyei, who is yet to be capped by either Ghana or England, has the potential to earn a call-up from either nation due to his consistent performances this season.