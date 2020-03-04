1 hour ago

Captain of the Senior National Men’s Cricket Team, Obed Harvey has expressed optimism about the team’s chances at the upcoming ACA T20 Africa Cup Final to be held in Nairobi, Kenya.

The tournament which spans from March 20 to 28, saw Ghana qualifying in April 2018 at the ACA T20 Northwest Africa Qualifiers in Lagos after beating all including host Nigeria.

Ghana, since January has been adequately preparing for the T20 tourney and Obed, who had his first call up to the Senior Team in 2007 says, he has a lot to deal with as the captain.

“It is a great opportunity to play for Ghana and I have been thrown into that position to captain the Team. It is quite a lot that I have to deal with in terms of the squad. We have a fairly transitional team, with lots of youngsters that are blended with the seniors, so have consider a lot of things.”

“What I expect is we give our all, which we have already been doing. All of us will give our maximum best that I feel will lead us to the right position at the tournament. There is quite a lot in store for us, so we are here not to go through emotions but to prepare for what we have ahead of us.” He told TalksenseSports

Obed returned to Ghana last year after a Playing and Coaching stint in South Africa since 2013. Although in South Africa, he had joined the Team on occasions for Tournaments such as the 2017 ICC World Cricket League Division Five, where he scored most runs (153) and took most wickets (13 dismissals).

The team, (after naming the 14-man squad) has been intensifying their training sessions and for last week, worked on individual Skill Training. ’Team Building Breakaway’ comes up on Saturday, March 7 at the University of Ghana, Legon from 12 to 5:30pm. The Breakaway will involve Motivational Talk, Gym session, Swimming and Physio session plus other recreational games.

On Sunday, March 8, the team will engage in an inter squad match at the Achimota Cricket Oval, which is to help the coaches identify strengths and weaknesses of the players to work on. Before these exercises, a Fitness test will be conducted on Thursday, March 5, to assess the fitness levels of the players so far since training begun in January.

Although sponsors haven’t been secured yet for residential camping, all 19 players are working so hard collectively and individually to ensure Ghana gets on the lips of many in Kenya, at the 1-week tourney.

Ghana, paired with Nigeria, Malawi and Uganda in Group A, are expected to make top 2 for the semis and consequently making the finals.