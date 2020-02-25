9 minutes ago

The Technical handlers of the Ghana Cricket Association (GCA) have named their 14-man squad for the Senior National men’s team participation at the ACA T20 Africa Cup Finals in Kenya next month.

With 5 players dropped out of the total 19 that begun non-residential camping at the Achimota Cricket Ovals, Obed Harvey was named Captain for the Team for the final showdown in the capital Nairobi from 20th to 27th March 2020.

Samson Kwasi Awe Awiah will deputize Obed and ensure Team cohesion, togetherness, Team play and victory comes in the way of Ghana as they aim for the ultimate.

Making the squad include Moses Anefie, Kofi Bagabena, Godfred Bakiweyem, Joseph Kwame Theodore, Rexford Bakum, Daniel Kwabena Anefie and James Vifah.

Richmond Baaleri, Aziz Sualley, Kelvin Marko Awala, together with Indian duo Devender Singh and Amoluk Singh Semhbi will be making their debut tournament for the Senior national team after impressing the Coaches for the past 5 weeks at training.

Head Coach of the Team, Kodam Kofi Anefie Spoke to TalksenseSports about the selection and believes they have what it takes to get to the top.

“It wasn’t difficult making the final selection. If we have the opportunity to see others for these number of weeks before selecting, it makes the selection process easier and we get more prospects for the future. We have faith in all we have selected and for the rest of the time ahead, we’ll build up strategies towards the teams we’ll be facing. We are capable of causing upset at Kenya because this is a squad with young and experienced players.”

Paired in Group A, Ghana will come up against West African neighbors Nigeria, play Malawi and engage Uganda in a battle for the first 2 spots for semifinals. Host Kenya will be playing Cameroon, Botswana, and Mozambique in Group B.

Ghana got to this stage after winning the ACA T20 Northwest Africa Qualifiers in April 2018, qualifying alongside host Nigeria, who were runners up.

The Team will also have Batting Coach Rajinder Parsad and Team Manager Kofi Tandoh.