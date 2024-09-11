4 hours ago

Civil Society Organization, OccupyGhana, has called for amendments to Ghana’s mining laws to criminalise the leasing of land for illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey.

In a statement dated September 10, OccupyGhana proposed that landowners should be held accountable for illegal mining activities on their property unless they can prove that their land was forcibly taken, supported by a contemporaneous report to the police.

The organization argued that such landowners should be considered to have abetted the illegal mining by facilitating it.

The statement further recommended that lands currently being used for illegal mining should be confiscated by the state, reclaimed, and repurposed for agricultural use.

“Confiscate all Galamsey Lands! We propose an amendment to the law to criminalise landowners making lands available for Galamsey. Unless a landowner can prove that their land was forcibly taken over (by having made a contemporaneous report to the police) they should be taken to have abetted the offence by facilitating it. These lands should therefore be confiscated as ‘tainted property’ and then repurposed for public benefit, including reforestation, farming or even regulated mining.”

OccupyGhana further called for the prosecution of persons caught mining in protected areas to serve as a deterrent to others who intend to indulge in the activity.

“Take Immediate Action Against Galamsey Offenders! We call for urgent legal action against persons and companies accused of illegal mining, especially in protected areas. Government inaction, especially concerning politically connected entities, has fostered impunity and undermined public trust. This must be addressed forthwith.”