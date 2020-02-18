2 hours ago

Versatile Ghanaian defender cum midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp is closing to making an injury return after been sidelined by a niggling injury.

The Crystal Palace player has stepped up preparation as he closes in on the final stage of his rehabilitation process.

Schlupp has been out for the Eagles since December last year after sustaining an injury in Palace's match against Watford in the Premier League.

He traveled with the Crystal Palace squad for their winter break in Dubai where he was heavily involved with the entire team.

It is highly possible that the player will make a return to the match day squad when the Eagles host Newcastle United on Saturday 22nd February 2020 in the Premier League.

"Feeling stronger everyday after a great week of rehabilitation and Training out in Dubai!," he posted on his Twitter handle.

Recently, the Black Stars coach C.K Akunnor paid a visit to him at his London base on his European tour.

