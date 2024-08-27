14 hours ago

Crystal Palace are on the verge of finalizing a £30 million transfer for Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah. The deal is expected to be structured with £25 million paid upfront and an additional £5 million in add-ons.

Crystal Palace's interest in Nketiah has been longstanding. They first inquired about him in January, but the striker remained at Arsenal.

Now, the Eagles are set to secure his signature, with the move approaching completion.

Nottingham Forest had also been in advanced talks with Arsenal regarding a similar £30 million deal but have since withdrawn their interest.

Meanwhile, French Ligue 1 side Marseille had expressed interest in Nketiah, but no move to France materialized.

The 24-year-old striker has yet to feature for Arsenal this season, remaining an unused substitute in the first two Premier League matches.

Over his career with Arsenal, Nketiah has scored 38 goals in 168 appearances. His current contract with the Gunners extends until 2027.