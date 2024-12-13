4 hours ago

Crystal Palace have joined Everton and Fulham in pursuing Olympique Lyonnais forward Ernest Nuamah, as the French club prepares for a critical January transfer window to address ongoing financial struggles.

Lyon, battling to stabilize their Ligue 1 campaign, is reportedly open to offloading the 21-year-old Ghanaian to generate much-needed funds.

Nuamah, who became a permanent Lyon player in July 2024 after a €28.5 million move from RWD Molenbeek, has struggled to find his rhythm, starting only six of Lyon's 13 matches this season under manager Pierre Sage.

Established players like Alexandre Lacazette and Rayan Cherki have often been favored in attack.

Last summer, Nuamah was close to joining Fulham, but the move fell through after the player opted to stay.

The incident prompted Lyon's owner, John Textor, to issue a public apology for the mishandled negotiations.

With Lyon now targeting a €25 million recoup, competition for Nuamah is heating up. Crystal Palace’s interest adds a fresh dynamic to the bidding war, as Fulham and Everton also vie for the promising forward's signature.

A deal could provide Nuamah with a fresh start and offer Lyon a financial lifeline.