4 hours ago

Algerian club CS Constantine has safely landed in Ghana ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup second preliminary round first-leg fixture against Ghanaian side Nsoatreman FC.

The match will take place at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, September 13, 2024, with the return leg scheduled to be played in Constantine, Algeria, a week later.

The Constantine team, known as "The Smurfs," arrived at Kotoka International Airport around 3 p.m. on a chartered Air Algerie flight.

Upon arrival, the team proceeded to the Alisa Hotel, where they will be staying as they prepare for the crucial encounter.

CS Constantine's squad arrived without their captain, Miloud Rebiai, who is currently sidelined due to injury. Additionally, Nigerian forward Tosin Omoyele did not make the trip due to visa complications.

However, head coach Kheireddine Madoui has included new signing Achraf Boudrama in the squad, with the defender expected to fill the gap left by the injured Rebiai.

This two-legged tie holds significant importance, as the winner will secure a spot in the CAF Confederation Cup group stage, which begins in October.