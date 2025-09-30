1 hour ago

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has issued a public alert over the increasing spread of AI-generated deepfake videos falsely featuring high-profile personalities, including the President, Ministers, Members of Parliament, and media figures.

According to the Authority, the manipulated videos — circulating mainly on Facebook — are being used to promote fake investment schemes, fraudulent financial platforms, and unapproved medical products such as diabetic and weight-loss drugs.

The CSA explained that cybercriminals employ artificial intelligence to mimic the voices and appearances of public figures, tricking unsuspecting victims into scams that could result in serious financial losses or health risks.

Citizens have been advised to stay vigilant by watching out for signs of deepfakes, verifying claims with regulators like the Bank of Ghana and the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), and avoiding the sharing of money or personal information in response to suspicious advertisements.

The Authority assured the public that it is working with law enforcement agencies, social media platforms, and other relevant bodies to track and remove malicious content.