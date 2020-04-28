2 hours ago

Government has sent a team of experts led by the Deputy Minister for Health and MP for Ledzokuku constituency, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye to assess and evaluate the CSM situation in the Upper West Region.

The working visit began with a courtesy call on the Upper West Regional Minister, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih in his office.

Dr Okoe Boye and his team are on a two-day working visit in the Upper West Region to assess the meningitis situation and to also interact with key stakeholders in the region on how to bring the disease under control.

His visit was a follow up to the visit by the Director in charge of Disease Control and Prevention Department of Ghana Health Service who was sent to the Region few weeks ago by Ghana Health Service Headquarters to assess the CSM situation and submited a report to the Director General of Health Services.

The Upper West Regional Minister, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih Congratulated Dr Okoe Boye for his appointment as the Deputy Minister for Health. He noted that the Regional Public Health Epidemic Management Committee has been doing their best to manage the twin cases of COVID-19 and CSM. He indicated that it has not been easy but the consolation is that, Government has been giving the region the needed support to fight the pandemic.

He added that, on the part of COVID-19, the Region has recorded 8 confirmed cases with one recovery and that all the patients were doing well in isolation.

With issues of CSM, the Minister lamented the cases has increased to 273 with 43 deaths . He described the situation as worrisome and appealed to the people of the region to always report early to health facilities for early treatment of CSM since that was the major challenge confronting Region.

226 CSM patients has however been treated and discharged leaving only 4 patients still receiving treatment at the health facilities. One patient at Nadowli Hospital and 3 at Nandom Hospital.