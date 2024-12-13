2 hours ago

One of the EC offices in the regions was burnt

On Wednesday, December 11, 2024, a coalition of civil society organizations (CSOs), including the Civic Forum Initiative (CFI), the Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO), STAR Ghana Foundation and the office of the National Chief Imam, met with the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the National Election Security Task Force.

The purpose of the meeting was to express CSO’s deep concern over the pockets of post-election violence, vandalism, and disruptions at collation centers that have followed the declaration of results in Ghana’s 2024 general elections.

These actions have created a tense atmosphere, which threatens the peace and stability that are foundational to Ghana’s democracy.

Following the meeting, the Coalition engaged with the media to share the outcomes of their discussions with the IGP and the national security task force.

The coalition recognized the efforts of the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Armed Forces in ensuring law and order, as well as their proactive approach to preserving life through de-escalation strategies.

The delegation also acknowledged actions taken by the police in arresting individuals suspected of being involved in acts of lawlessness, including the disruption of collation centers and the destruction of public and private properties.

The Coalition also welcomes the interventions from President-elect John Dramani Mahama and the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) last night in calling for peace, and urging their supporters to refrain from acts of violence and vandalism.

The Coalition also acknowledges similar statements and appeals from the Catholic Bishops' Conference and various individuals, urging an end to all acts of vandalism and violence

While the 7th December 2024 election was largely peaceful and reaffirmed Ghana’s reputation as a leading example of democracy in Africa, the post-election period as consistent with previous elections has unfortunately been marked by pockets of violence, vandalism, and unrest. The Coalition condemns these acts of lawlessness and join others to call for an immediate halt to such activities to prevent any damage to the integrity of the 2024 election process and Ghana’s democracy.

The Coalition urges the Ghana Police Service and all security agencies to continue their hard work, intensify their efforts to restore calm, and ensure that those responsible for these acts of lawlessness are held accountable. We trust that the police will remain impartial, uphold the law, and continue to protect the safety and security of all Ghanaians.

At this critical time of a transition, we call on all Ghanaians to remain calm, responsible, and respectful of the rule of law. The peaceful transfer of power is a cornerstone of Ghana’s democracy and must be safeguarded by all of us.

We call on every Ghanaian to act in the spirit of peace and unity. Ghana’s strength lies in our commitment to peace, the rule of law, and the peaceful transfer of power. As civil society, we will remain committed to working with all stakeholders to ensure that Ghana’s democracy remains a beacon of stability and progress in the region.