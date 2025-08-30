4 hours ago

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has confirmed that the issues affecting the Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) Review and Confirmation Portal have been resolved. The platform is now fully accessible to all candidates.

In a press release issued on Friday, August 29, GES Public Relations Officer Daniel Fenyi announced that candidates can now log in using their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) Index Number and Date of Birth to review and confirm their selected schools.

The portal will remain active until September 8, 2025, providing a limited window for candidates to complete the process. However, it is important to note that the system does not allow changes to the selected schools but candidates can only confirm their placements.

To ensure smooth operation, a dedicated technical support team is available around the clock to assist candidates, parents, and guardians with any issues.

GES thanked the public for their patience and cooperation during the brief technical difficulties.