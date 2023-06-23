1 hour ago

The government is set to provide free training for about 50,000 master craftsmen and apprentices to upgrade their skills under the ongoing Ghana Jobs and Skills Project being implemented by the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET).

This project which kickstarted officially sometime last year is expected to be completed in 2026 as part of efforts to boost technical and vocational education and training (TVET) in the country.

The Head of Corporate Affairs of CTVET, Albert Opare revealed this at a sensitization workshop which was organized to create awareness about the National Apprenticeship Policy and the National Apprenticeship Programme at the Koforidua Technical University.

According to Mr. Opare, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) is an important key to making Ghana a skilled nation. Thus, CTVET is taking steps to encourage all TVET stakeholders to be guided by the National Apprenticeship Policy as steps are being taken to start rolling the free apprenticeship training.

The National Apprenticeship Policy aligns with the wider policy framework of the Education Sector Plan 2018 – 2030 and the Strategic Plan for TVET Transformation 2018 -2022 which supports competency-based skills development in TVET.

Mr. Opare also made mentioned that the Ghana Jobs and Skills Project is a 200 million dollar Government of Ghana project which seeks to support skills development and job creation across the country through apprenticeship training for jobs, entrepreneurship and small enterprise support, and operationalization of Ghana Labour Market Information System.

He said ‘ The Ghana Jobs and Skills Project (GJSP) would provide at least 199,500 to 252,000 jobs. US $200 million was raised through a financing agreement between the Government of Ghana and the International Development Association (IDA)/ World Bank Group’’.

The objective of the project was to facilitate the socio-economic development of the country through improved support for skills development and job creation across the country.

The project comprises multiple activities that promote the employment and productivity of workers, as well as initiatives to strengthen the efficiency and capacity of government agencies for the various activities to be implemented under the project.

Mr. Opare indicated that Cabinet in December 2020 approved the National Apprenticeship Policy which is being implemented by CTVET under the auspices of the Ministry of Education. The policy provides a robust regulatory framework for meaningful partnerships, social dialogue, institutional arrangements among the key stakeholders, and strong labor market relevance.

‘’This will help actors in the development of appropriate interventions to move the apprenticeship sector in the right direction in contributing to skill development, decent work, and economic and social development.’’

‘’The goal of this policy is to provide a framework for harmonizing apprenticeship practice in Ghana. The policy provides mechanisms and guidelines for the effective coordination and implementation of good practices in apprenticeship practice for economic growth and national development’’.

‘’This apprenticeship policy aims to deliver a well-coordinated, inter-sectoral national apprenticeship system to enable all categories of learners to acquire relevant skills for employment, livelihood empowerment, and socio-economic development’’. He added.