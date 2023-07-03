3 hours ago

The Commission for Technical and Vocational Training (CTVET) says it will deploy a test serialization system in its upcoming 2023 Certificate II Examination for technical students slated for July 10 to August 4.

Test serialization is the process of generating different versions of the same questions but with different positions of the test items, options and keys on the question papers.

According to the Commission, the system will reduce issues of cheating and leaking of examination questions.

Speaking at a media briefing, the Director General of the Commission for Technical and Vocational Training, Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah, outlined the characteristics of the test serialization.

“Last year we employed the services of the security agencies, with all the efforts put in, we can say we have been able to minimize cheating, and have been able to improve on performance. We want to make sure that our leaners in the TVET sector are well-prepared for the world market. Because they will have to make decisions that will affect the lives of all of us.”

“Some of the characteristics of this serialization will be easy to test students with different versions of the same test, or same set of questions and allow the same test item be to administered at different examination centers. It will reduce consistent and comparable scores, and measure the same content and contrast within each particular year. It will encourage teaching and learning for teachers and students before examinations”.

According to him, the serialization of the exam questions will ensure fairness, and integrity.

“It will ensure fairness, test security, and integrity of certificates, it will reduce perennial leakage of examination questions,” he said.

Source: citifmonline