1 hour ago

Interior Minister Henry Quartey has revised the curfew hours for Bawku Municipality and its surrounding areas in the Upper East Region.

According to a press statement from the Ministry, this decision was made following the advice of the Upper East Regional Security Council and by Executive Instrument.

The new curfew hours will be from 10:00 pm to 4:00 am, effective Tuesday, July 23, 2024. This adjustment aims to address ongoing security concerns in the area.

In the statement, the government urged local chiefs, elders, opinion leaders, youth, and residents to exercise restraint amid the current challenges. It also called for the use of non-violent methods to foster peace and stability in the region.

The government emphasised the importance of collaboration and peaceful dialogue to resolve conflicts and ensure the safety and well-being of all community members.

“The Minister for the Interior has on the advice of the Upper East Regional Security Council and by Executive Instrument reviewed the curfew hours imposed on Bawku Municipality and its environs in the Upper East Region to 10:00 pm to 4:00 am effective Tuesday, July 23, 2024.”

“Government calls on chiefs, elders, opinion leaders, youth and people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them as well as to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace,” the statement said.