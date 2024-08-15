2 hours ago

The Minister for the Interior has by Executive Instrument renewed the curfew hours for Chereponi Township and its environs in the North East Region from 10:00 pm to 4:00 am effective, Wednesday, August 14, 2024.

The government continues to urge Chiefs, Elders, Opinion Leaders, Youth, and people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them as well as to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace in the area.

Meanwhile, there is a total ban on all persons in the afore-mentioned communities and its environs from carrying arms, ammunition, or any offensive weapon, and any persons found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted.