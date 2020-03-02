1 hour ago

There could be a possible hope for the eradication of the deadly coronavirus as Nigerian popular televangelist, Temitope Balogun Joshua, commonly referred to as T. B. Joshua, has revealed that, the current rainfall in China will end the widespread occurrences of the infectious disease.

According to the founder and leader of the Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN), God spoke to him through a revelation about the coronavirus and said He will wide it away with rain.

The man of God, who spoke on his Facebook page, TB Joshua Ministries, said he then asked God to cause the rain to fall in Wuhan, China, the epicentre of the coronavirus.

“Since yesterday, when the Lord brought the revelation about the rain and that this rain will wipe away the epidemic coronavirus, I asked the Lord to make this happen in the place where the coronavirus started which is Wuhan, China. Right now, it is raining in Wuhan, China”, portions of the post read.

The cleric added: “The purpose of this rain is to wipe out this epidemic called coronavirus and it will continue till the end of this week. Whether you come in contact with the rain or not, it does not matter. The Lord said to me that it will rain and it is raining. Glory be to God!”.

Coronavirus or Convid-19 as named by the World Health Organisation (WHO) has hit 70 countries.

The deadly disease broke out in Wuhan, China mid-December and has caused anxiety across the globe.

The first case in Sub-Saharan Africa was recorded in Lagos, Nigeria on Thursday, February 27, 2020