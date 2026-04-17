4 hours ago

The Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Stephen Blewett, has rejected claims that the company is responsible for the alleged disappearance of customers’ data bundles, describing such assertions as unfounded.

His response comes amid growing concerns from subscribers who have complained about the rapid depletion and, in some cases, unexplained loss of their data.

Speaking on Friday, April 17, Blewett stressed that MTN has no incentive to engage in practices that would undermine customer trust, noting that any manipulation of data usage would ultimately harm the company’s reputation and drive users away.

Instead, he attributed the issue to changing data consumption patterns, driven largely by modern smartphone usage.

According to him, background processes from mobile applications, automatic software updates, and increased demand for high-quality video streaming are key factors contributing to faster data usage.

He advised customers to take a more active role in managing their data consumption by monitoring app activity and adjusting settings such as video quality to better control usage.

“There’s zero incentive for MTN to steal data from you. Because it will just chase people away. It’s not something we do; it’s not part of our values. So there’s a lot that we have to do as customers. We have to be very responsible,” he stated.