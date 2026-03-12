6 hours ago

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers Authority (GSA), Ransford Gyampo, has confirmed that customers who were wrongly charged a $1,000 “Emergency Conflict Surcharge” by shipping company CMA CGM will receive refunds.

According to him, investigations conducted by the Authority revealed that the surcharge was applied even before the outbreak of the recent conflict in the Middle East.

In a Facebook post on March 11, 2026, Professor Gyampo explained that the charge resulted from the automated invoicing system used by the global shipping line. He said the system triggered the surcharge after the company issued a worldwide directive to its agencies to activate a War Clause Surcharge.

“The shipping lines use a shared center where invoices are generated globally. The shared center automated the system to generate the currently disputed cost line,” he explained.

Professor Gyampo noted that the situation is currently being rectified and assured that all customers who were mistakenly billed will be refunded by the shipping line.

He further emphasized that the issue is being handled to ensure that affected clients are reimbursed accordingly.