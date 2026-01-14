1 hour ago

Ghana Customs officials at the Takoradi Port have intercepted a massive consignment of suspected illicit drugs concealed in two 40-foot containers, following an intelligence-led operation at the Atlantic Terminal Services Limited terminal in Takoradi.

The interception was uncovered after frontline officers detected unusual packaging patterns during routine checks. Their findings triggered an immediate alert to management.

Acting swiftly, the Sector Commander for Takoradi, Walter Blankson, ordered the containers to be placed under tight surveillance to prevent interference. The containers were later fully unstuffed.

The inspection was further reinforced by representatives from the Narcotics Control Commission, National Security, the National Intelligence Bureau, the Food and Drugs Authority, and the declarant, Maxwell Boateng.

The operation led to the discovery of an estimated 25 million tablets of suspected illicit Tapentadol and Timaking drugs concealed among cartons of ceiling fans, as well as thousands of undeclared electrical appliances. The tablets have since been seized, with samples taken by the Customs Chemist for laboratory analysis, while the remaining goods are being held at the State Warehouse in Takoradi pending further investigations.

Customs officials say the success of the operation reflects the critical role of vigilant frontline officers and coordinated inter-agency collaboration in protecting Ghana’s borders from illicit trade and its associated public health risks.