1 hour ago

Black Queens goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan has expressed confidence in the Black Princesses' ability to make history at the 2024 U20 Women’s World Cup in Colombia by advancing past the group stage.

Konlan, who currently plays for Al Hilal, was part of the squad that competed in the tournament two years ago but did not progress beyond the group stage, marking the sixth consecutive time the team fell short.

Despite these past setbacks, she remains optimistic about the team's prospects for success in Colombia this August.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Konlan conveyed her belief in the team's capabilities:

“I believe in them and I know they can do it. We've all watched the WAFU Zone B they played and the 2023 African Games; they did their best and gave everything."

She added, “I know when they put more effort into what they gave to Ghanaians, they can go far, and I believe in them.”

The Black Princesses are placed in Group E alongside Austria, Japan, and New Zealand. Ghana is participating in its seventh successive U20 World Cup and will be among four African nations competing in the prestigious tournament.

Meanwhile, Konlan has joined the Black Queens in Japan for an upcoming international friendly scheduled for this Saturday.