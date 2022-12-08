4 hours ago

Nigerian singer, Oladapo Oyebanjo, popularly known as D banj, has finally spoken over his alleged arrest by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC.

He described the arrest as “misconceived, mischievous, and prejudicial to the justice system anywhere in the world.”

Report indicates that the singer was arrested and detained on Tuesday, December 6, by the anti-graft agency over fraud-related offences.

D banj was accused of conniving with some corrupt government officials to divert hundreds of thousands of naira earmarked by the Nigerian government for N-Power project, an empowerment programme set up by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2016, to address youth unemployment and increase social development.

It was gathered that he and the corrupt government officials created ghost beneficiaries into the payroll and the funds were later traced to accounts associated with the singer.

In a statement released by his lawyer, Maryam Musa, she wrote;

“The media is awash with reports of Oladapo Oyebanjo, Dbanj, in ICPC custody, with regard to unestablished allegations of fraud for which it has become crucial to make the following statement, for the purpose of clarity and to set public records straight.

“It is instructive to state foremost that the report concerning the arrest and detention of Oyebanjo is misconceived, malicious and prejudicial to the justice system anywhere in the world, and we would advise that the general public be well guided.

“We acknowledge the fact that the ICPC is currently investigating allegations of diversion of N-Power funds, as already stated by the commission and we continue to hold the expectation that the commission will stay the course of professionalism in this matter.

“For the record, D banj has no such contractual or incidental relationship whatsoever with any group or persons within or outside government, in relation to the disbursement, operations, access or control of the operation of any government fund through an agency or its subsidiaries.

“Emphatically and as a matter of policy, D banj and his management do not engage in business dealings unless they are legitimate, properly documented and obtainable in law.

Honouring ICPC invitation

“D banj was officially invited by the ICPC in respect of the investigation a month ago, however, he sent in letters through his Attorneys to the Commission in respect of his schedule in South Africa and promised to visit the Commission when he returned.

“On Monday, the 5th of December, 2022, D banj freely and of his law-abiding accord went to the Commission at about 2pm immediately he arrived Abuja. The Officers of the Commission advised that he returned the following day as it was late for any interview on the said Monday.

“D banj returned to the Commission the following day being Tuesday the 6th of December, 2022 as earlier agreed and voluntarily submitted himself to the Commission to make their inquiry and investigation.

“D’banj has enjoined the Commission to carry out its investigation thoroughly to ensure that characters attempting to bring him into such ridiculous activities must be brought to book.

“It is inconceivable that D banj whose very career is a reference point for hard work, diligence and honesty would lend his reputation built steadfastly over the years to acts of such accusations which he must now stoically suffer through while clearing his name.”

D banj’s lawyer, also cautioned the public to resist the urge to buy into the media trial, which she described as “ unsurprising but regardless harmful to the course for the truth which D’banj has willingly set himself on by honouring the ICPC’s summons.”

“We retain the hope that the thoroughness of the ICPC will in no time exonerate D banj of all and every allegation levelled against his person and it is for this reason that we implore the general public to stay guarded against malicious traducers who may be attempting to soil his image for their own purposes,” said the statement.