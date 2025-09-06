5 hours ago

Rapper and entrepreneur Desmond Kwesi Blackmore, popularly known as D-Black, has set the record straight about his background, rejecting claims that he grew up in privilege.

According to the Black Avenue Muzik boss, life was far from easy after he lost his father at the age of 12, leaving his mother to raise him and his siblings alone. He said the experience shaped his character, instilling in him resilience, focus, and determination.

His clarification came after a fan described him as a “dbee” — Ghanaian slang for a rich man’s son — following his post on X (formerly Twitter) about Ghana’s economic struggles.

“Town make hard oo. Or ebe me? Chale,” he wrote, sparking debate online.

In response, D-Black explained that his family’s survival depended on his mother’s sacrifices and God’s grace, not wealth or privilege.

“People shouldn’t judge where I come from based on what they see now,” he said, stressing that his success today is the result of hard work and perseverance rather than an easy start in life.

D-Black further praised his mother for being the foundation of his achievements, both as a musician and an entrepreneur.

This isn’t the first time the award-winning rapper has made bold revelations.

In October 2024, he sparked conversation when he said that, if given the role of Tourism Minister, he would dissolve the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO), and Copyrights Society of Ghana (COSGA), describing them as ineffective institutions in need of a complete overhaul.