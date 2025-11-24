1 hour ago

The Kwahumanhene, Daasebre Akuamoah Agyepong II, is calling for peace, unity, and reconciliation across the Kwahu Traditional Area after being formally restored to the Esono Gyimah Mampong Agyei Palace at Abene, bringing an end to months of tension triggered by an attempted palace coup.

Addressing his people following the enforcement of a Judicial Committee ruling that reinstated him as the legitimate Kwahuhene, Daasebre urged all factions to put the past behind them and work together for the progress of Kwahuman.

He emphasized that no development can take place without peace, and pledged to lead the traditional area with renewed commitment to harmony and collective growth.

His return marks a pivotal moment in a chieftaincy dispute that began late 2024, when heavily armed men seized the Abene Palace and installed Baffuor Akoto Osei as a rival chief under the stool name “Daasebre Akuamoah Boateng III.”

The takeover followed controversial claims that Daasebre had been destooled over allegations of financial impropriety connected to his resignation as Board Chairman of the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) in October 2025.

Supporters of Daasebre, however, dismissed the allegations and described the attempted removal as illegitimate, politically influenced, and in clear violation of both custom and the Chieftaincy Act (2008), Act 759.

Daasebre Akuamoah Agyepong II—born Eugene Kwasi Asante Boadi—was lawfully nominated and enstooled on June 5, 2017, after the death of his predecessor, Daasebre Akuamoah Boateng II, in 2014.

His name was recorded in the National Register of Chiefs and gazetted in September 2017, confirming his authority as the recognized Kwahuhene.

Throughout his reign, he has also served as President of the Kwahu Traditional Council, Vice President of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs, and a Judicial Committee member of the National House of Chiefs

The legitimacy of the so-called destoolment attempt was challenged by several respected elders, including Nana Kwaku Boateng, the Etena/Bretuo Abusuapanyin, who argued that no lawful procedure—required under Act 759—had been followed. He insisted that the clandestine rites used to pronounce Daasebre “destooled” were invalid and lacked both customary and legal basis.

Seeking legal recourse, Daasebre filed for an injunction on May 5, 2025, to restrain Baffuor Akoto Osei from parading himself as Kwahuhene.

The Judicial Committee of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs granted the injunction on June 24, 2025, explicitly barring Osei and six divisional chiefs from interfering in the authority and functions of Daasebre.

Despite this, the rival faction continued to occupy the palace, defying the ruling until police stepped in on November 17 to enforce the order and restore the legitimate chief to his seat.

Following his reinstatement, Daasebre has taken a reconciliatory tone, calling on all sides to embrace unity and work toward healing the divisions created over the past year.

He assured the people of Kwahu that under his leadership, peace will remain the foundation for development, and he reaffirmed his commitment to engaging investors and pursuing transformative projects for the traditional area.

Known for his calm demeanor and strong leadership background—spanning roles at KPMG, Abosso Goldfields, the Agricultural Development Bank, and within the chieftaincy institutions—Daasebre has long been regarded as a progressive and peace-oriented traditional ruler.

With tensions easing and order restored to the Abene Palace, the Kwahumanhene’s call for peace signals a new beginning.