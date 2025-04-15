7 hours ago

The Dada Joe Easter football tournament is set to kick off on Good Friday, April 18, 2025, to Sunday, April 20, 2025, at the Nkenkaasu Methodist Park in the Ashanti Region.

The 10-team football tournament will feature teams from neighboring communities with competitive records and are expected to serve spectators with some mouthwatering and entertaining performances.

The organizers have confirmed the tournament will be in two stages. The group stage and the knockout stage.

The group stages will feature three groups. Group A is made up of four teams - Nkenkaasu ‘B’, Akumadan 530, Darso, and Asuoso, while Group B will have three teams -Nkenkaasu ‘A’, Akumadan Zongo, and Nsenoaman. The last group also has three teams - Nkenkaasu Government Workers, Afrancho, and Nkwankwaa/Asempanaye.

The top two teams from Group A will qualify for the knockout out-round, while the top-placed teams in Groups B and C will also book a place in the knockout stages.

The tournament is scheduled to begin on Good Friday, 18th of April, 2025, to the day of the grande finale on Sunday, April 20, 2025, at the Nkenkaasu Methodist Park.