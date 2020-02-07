3 hours ago

Highlife musician Dada KD has disclosed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo willingly gave him GHS7000 to shoot a music video when he openly campaigned for him ahead of the 2016 elections.

Dada KD was among the many artistes who openly campaigned for the then New Patriotic Party candidate.

Debunking allegations that he solicited huge sums of money from the NPP, Dada KD said he did not endorse Nana Akufo-Addo for financial gains.

Speaking to Nana Romeo on Ayekoo Ayekoo, the mid-morning show on Accra 100.5FM, on Thursday, 6 February 2020 Dada KD said: "I didn't go to Nana Akufo-Addo to say that ‘I've endorsed you so give me money.’ I went with Kofi B and he [Nana Akufo-Addo] willingly asked us whether we will need something small for the song we made.

"I told him we want to do a video for the song and then he made Eugene Arhin give us a little money, not money that we were going to use to live our lives or buy a car. He gave us GHS7000 for our video…”