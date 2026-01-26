1 hour ago

A High Court in Kumasi has struck out an application connected to the estate of late highlife icon Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, widely known as Daddy Lumba, after one of the named applicants denied authorising her inclusion in the case.

The ruling, delivered on Monday by Justice Hannah Taylor, followed a motion for misjoinder filed by lawyer Enoch Afoakwah on behalf of Charlyn Fosuh, a daughter of the deceased musician.

The motion sought to remove her name from an application for letters of administration over the late artist’s estate.

Addressing the court, Mr Afoakwah stated that his client neither consented to nor had knowledge of any affidavit filed in her name, stressing that she preferred the family resolve estate matters internally before turning to the courts.

“She did not give authority to any applicant or any person to depose to an affidavit in her name,” he told the court.

He explained that the children of Daddy Lumba were united in their desire to preserve their father’s legacy and avoid legal battles that could divide the family.

“The children of the late Charles Kwadwo Fosuh are determined to honour their father and resolve all issues amicably before any formal application for letters of administration is pursued,” he added.

Mr Afoakwah acknowledged that under Ghana’s intestate succession law (CI 47), the deceased’s widow, children, surviving parents and customary successor are legally qualified to apply for letters of administration.

He noted that the first applicant, Akosua Serwaa Fosuh — the musician’s widow — and the third applicant, Akosua Bimpomaa Fosuh, identified as the customary successor, had the legal standing to initiate the process.

However, he maintained that if the children were to proceed, the process should be led by the eldest son, Calvin Fosuh, in line with family tradition.

“She believes in respecting seniority among the siblings, and using her name without consent undermined that principle and breached family trust,” he said.

The lawyer emphasised that the family was not backing any side in the emerging dispute and was focused on unity.

“They want Daddy Lumba to be celebrated and remembered for his immense contribution to music — not drawn into prolonged court battles,” he added.

“Peace within the family remains their top priority.”