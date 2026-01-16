2 hours ago

Just weeks after the burial of highlife legend Daddy Lumba, a fresh courtroom battle has erupted over who should take charge of his estate, signaling that the legal tussles surrounding the musician are far from over.

The calm that followed his burial has quickly given way to renewed tension, as Akosua Serwaa has formally approached the Kumasi High Court seeking letters of administration to manage and distribute the late musician’s properties.

Her application, filed on January 14, 2026—exactly one month after the burial—aims to grant her legal authority over Daddy Lumba’s estate.

However, the move has immediately met resistance. Priscilla Ofori, widely known as Odo Broni, has lodged a caveat through her lawyers, challenging Akosua Serwaa’s capacity to make the application on her own.

She argues that Akosua Serwaa cannot lawfully present herself as the sole surviving spouse and therefore lacks the legal standing to unilaterally seek control of the estate.

The caveat effectively puts Akosua Serwaa’s request on hold, pending the court’s determination of whether she is entitled to apply without the involvement or consent of another recognised spouse.

According to Odo Broni’s legal team, the existence of more than one surviving wife makes any solo claim improper under the law.

In response, the Kumasi High Court has directed Akosua Serwaa and her lawyers to return within seven days to justify their application.

They are expected to demonstrate why the court should grant her the authority to administer Daddy Lumba’s estate despite the objections raised.

The development revives the series of disputes that have followed Daddy Lumba’s death on July 26, 2025—controversies that previously spilled into the public domain over widowhood rites, funeral arrangements and other family matters.

With the question of who controls his estate now squarely before the courts, the legacy of the late music icon remains entangled in legal uncertainty, drawing keen public attention as the case unfolds.