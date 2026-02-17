2 hours ago

Ernestina Fosuh, popularly known as Akosua Brepomaa, has dismissed as untrue reports suggesting that the planned March “celebration of life” in honour of her late brother, highlife legend Daddy Lumba, has been cancelled.

In a statement issued on February 16, Fosuh described the circulating claims as false and misleading, stressing that preparations for the memorial event are progressing as planned.

Daddy Lumba, born Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, passed away on July 26, 2025, at the age of 60 after a short illness at his East Legon residence.

He was later rushed to The Bank Hospital in Cantonments, where he was pronounced dead. His death sent shockwaves through Ghana’s music industry and sparked deep emotions among fans at home and abroad.

However, the period following his passing has been marked by family disagreements, particularly involving his two surviving wives—Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni—his sister Ernestina Fosuh, and the family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu. Tensions escalated over plans for a memorial event initially scheduled for December 13, 2025.

Fosuh opposed that date and successfully secured an injunction from the Accra High Court on December 12 to halt the programme.

The ruling was later overturned after the applicants failed to meet additional conditions set by the court.

A fresh chapter opened on January 26, 2026, when former hiplife artiste turned evangelist Papa Shee announced that Daddy Lumba’s immediate family was planning a separate memorial event styled as a “celebration of life,” slated for March 28–29.

Subsequent reports on February 13 alleged that efforts were underway by the family head to block the March event, with claims that the High Court had granted permission for an injunction application.

Fosuh has now firmly rejected those assertions, insisting that no cancellation has occurred and that the programme remains intact.

She also addressed rumours that she had viewed her brother’s body before burial, clarifying that although she attempted to see his remains at Transitions Funeral Home, she was denied access.

Currently based in Germany, Fosuh revealed that she has granted full power of attorney to Papa Shee, authorising him to oversee the organisation of the March celebration on her behalf.

“The celebration of life is still on,” she affirmed, urging the public to disregard misinformation and allow the family to honour the legacy of one of Ghana’s most influential musical icons with dignity.