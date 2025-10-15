2 hours ago

The children of the late Highlife legend Daddy Lumba (Charles Kwadwo Fosuh) and his first wife, Akosua Serwaa Fosuh, have publicly distanced themselves from an ongoing legal battle surrounding their father’s funeral arrangements.

In a statement, they clarified that they are “not parties to any court case” and only wish to honour their father peacefully.

“We, the children of Daddy Lumba and Akosua Serwaa, wish to clarify and formally state that we are not parties to any legal process,” parts of their statement read.

Their mother, Akosua Serwaa, has filed a suit at the Kumasi High Court, seeking to halt the funeral of the late musician until she is officially recognised as his sole and legally wedded wife.

She is also requesting permission from the court to perform the widowhood rites of her late husband.

The Germany-based widow has named in her suit the head of the Fosuh family, Daddy Lumba’s alleged partner Priscilla Ofori, and Transitions Funeral Home as defendants.

However, the couple’s children have dissociated themselves from their mother’s legal action, stressing that their sole focus is to celebrate their father’s legacy and memory in unity and dignity.

Their statement concludes with an appeal to the public and the media to respect their privacy during this period of mourning.